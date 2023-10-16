20.9 C
  Guided Nordic Walking Events through the Castelli Romani Regional Parks
Guided Nordic Walking Events through the Castelli Romani Regional Parks

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Immerse yourself in history and nature and discover the unique landscapes near Rome.  The Movet Association organizes guides that will teach you the techniques and benefits of Nordic Walking while recounting the stories of these small medieval villages.  They will also provide you with specially designed walking poles, if you don’t have your own!

October 22 - Nemi: Between Villages and Nature

This is a 6km beginner level hike for families that lasts about 2 and 1/2 hours

October 29 - Monte Compatri: The Tuscolo Ruins

This is a 12km medium level hike that lasts about 4 hours

For more info and bookings:

Phone: 377 304 5961

Email: associazionemovet@gmail.com

