Will Italy lift indoor mask mandate on 1 April?

Italian government sources put brakes on media reports about imminent end of indoor mask requirement.

Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza confirmed on Tuesday night the relaxing of the nation's outdoor mask mandate, as announced a day earlier by deputy health minister Andrea Costa.

From Friday 11 February, the obligation to wear masks outdoors will only apply in crowded areas, as well as in public indoor venues, with people still required to carry masks on their person in case needed.

The new nationwide rules will remain in effect until 31 March, when Italy's state of emergency is due to end, leading numerous Italian news outlets to speculate on Wednesday morning that the indoor mask mandate would no longer apply from 1 April.

However, citing "qualified government sources", news agency ANSA reported subsequently that the dropping of the requirement to wear masks indoors is not a given, "either from 1 April or when the state of emergency ends", with all potential decisions to be based on the epidemiological situation.

The government is also aiming to steadily increase the permitted capacity of sports stadiums from 1 March, when the proposed maximum attendance outdoors will rise to 75 per cent (from the current 50 per cent) and up to 60 per cent in indoor stadiums (currently 35 per cent).

Last week the government eased some restrictions for schools and vaccinated people - including a Green Pass of unlimited duration for those who have had the third "booster" shot - with premier Mario Draghi promising to move towards an "even greater reopening of the country".

Deputy health minister Costa said on Italian television on Monday that the aim of the government is not to extend the emergency legislation when it ends on 31 March, which would pave the way for the eventual easing of the Green Pass rules.

More than 88 per cent of Italy's population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated and 35 million people have received a third dose.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy (in English) see the health ministry website
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76457
Previous article Italy shocked by discovery of woman two years after she died alone

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy to lift outdoor mask mandate on 11 February
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to lift outdoor mask mandate on 11 February

Green Pass: Italy set to 'reopen' for vaccinated
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Italy set to 'reopen' for vaccinated

Italy's covid Green Pass rules change on 1 February
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's covid Green Pass rules change on 1 February

Pope slams fake news about covid and vaccines
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope slams fake news about covid and vaccines

Covid: Italy tobacconists ready to strike over new Green Pass rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy tobacconists ready to strike over new Green Pass rules

Italy lists shops exempt from covid Green Pass after 1 February
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy lists shops exempt from covid Green Pass after 1 February

Italy covid Green Pass protests return to Rome and Milan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy covid Green Pass protests return to Rome and Milan

Covid: Italy police not happy with pink masks
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy police not happy with pink masks

Italy nurse arrested for faking covid vaccinations for cash
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy nurse arrested for faking covid vaccinations for cash

Covid: Italy PM takes aim at the unvaccinated
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy PM takes aim at the unvaccinated

Covid: Super Green Pass protests on Italy's islands
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Super Green Pass protests on Italy's islands

Rome bus commuter without Italy's Super Green Pass fined €400
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bus commuter without Italy's Super Green Pass fined €400

Covid: Italy tightens Super Green Pass rules on 10 January
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy tightens Super Green Pass rules on 10 January

Italy PM to break silence on covid vaccine mandate for over 50s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM to break silence on covid vaccine mandate for over 50s

Italy's latest covid Super Green Pass rules: timeline
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's latest covid Super Green Pass rules: timeline