US vice president Mike Pence in Rome

Pence to meet pope, president and prime minister in Rome.

US vice president Mike Pence arrives in Italy on the morning of Friday 24 January, landing at Ciampino airport in Rome.

Donald Trump's second-in-command comes to Italy from Israel, where he took part in the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Pence's first appointment in Italy will be at the Vatican where he will be received by Pope Francis, in a meeting attended also by the Holy See's secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Following his visit to Vatican City, Pence will make his way to the Quirinale to meet Italy's president Sergio Mattarella, followed by talks later in the day with Italian premier Giuseppe Conte.

Pence's visit will result in traffic restrictions in areas around Palazzo Chigi, Villa Taverna and the Quirinale.