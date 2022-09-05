US tourist fined €450 for sitting at Rome fountain to eat gelato

Tourist said he did not know about Rome's "urban decorum" rules.

A 55-year-old American tourist was fined €450 for sitting at an historic fountain in Rome's central Monti quarter to enjoy a gelato and a beer.

The incident occurred at the Fontana dei Catecumeni in Piazza Madonna dei Monti in the early hours of Saturday morning, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Police had sealed off the travertine fountain on Friday night, to prevent people from sitting on the steps surrounding the landmark.

After the tape was removed at around 01.00 the tourist sat down with an ice cream and a beer, and reportedly did not move initially when cautioned by police, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

The police responded by fining him €450 for violating Rome's ban on eating, drinking and sitting at historic fountains, at which the tourist reportedly claimed that he hadn't understood and was unaware of the rules, introduced in 2017 by former mayor Virginia Raggi.

The fountain, built in 1589 by Battista Rusconi to a design by Giacomo Della Porta, is a popular meeting place for young people and tourists at night.

Photo ANSA