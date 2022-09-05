US tourist fined €450 for sitting at Rome fountain to eat gelato

Tourist said he did not know about Rome's "urban decorum" rules.

A 55-year-old American tourist was fined €450 for sitting at an historic fountain in Rome's central Monti quarter to enjoy a gelato and a beer.

The incident occurred at the Fontana dei Catecumeni in Piazza Madonna dei Monti in the early hours of Saturday morning, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Police had sealed off the travertine fountain on Friday night, to prevent people from sitting on the steps surrounding the landmark.

After the tape was removed at around 01.00 the tourist sat down with an ice cream and a beer, and reportedly did not move initially when cautioned by police, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

The police responded by fining him €450 for violating Rome's ban on eating, drinking and sitting at historic fountains, at which the tourist reportedly claimed that he hadn't understood and was unaware of the rules, introduced in 2017 by former mayor Virginia Raggi.

The fountain, built in 1589 by Battista Rusconi to a design by Giacomo Della Porta, is a popular meeting place for young people and tourists at night.

Photo ANSA

General Info

Address Piazza della Madonna dei Monti, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

US tourist fined €450 for sitting at Rome fountain to eat gelato

Piazza della Madonna dei Monti, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77423
Previous article Italy opens museums and archaeological sites for free on 4 September

RELATED ARTICLES

Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy
English news in Italy

Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy

Italy in exclusive talks with Delta and Air France-KLM over ITA Airways sale
English news in Italy

Italy in exclusive talks with Delta and Air France-KLM over ITA Airways sale

Italy's Berlusconi joins TikTok to woo young voters
English news in Italy

Italy's Berlusconi joins TikTok to woo young voters

Rome battles invasion of Oriental hornets
English news in Italy

Rome battles invasion of Oriental hornets

Naples pizzeria adds gas charge to bill as Italy's energy prices soar
English news in Italy

Naples pizzeria adds gas charge to bill as Italy's energy prices soar

Blasphemy debate in Italy after man fined for swearing
English news in Italy

Blasphemy debate in Italy after man fined for swearing

Driver fined €8,000 for U-turn on Italy's A1 motorway
English news in Italy

Driver fined €8,000 for U-turn on Italy's A1 motorway

Pasta politics: Italy's Letta goes viral with carbonara tweet
English news in Italy

Pasta politics: Italy's Letta goes viral with carbonara tweet

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents
English news in Italy

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices
English news in Italy

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts
English news in Italy

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash
English news in Italy

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque