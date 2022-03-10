Culture war: Russia wants its art back from Italy

Masterpieces from Russian art collections are on loan in Rome and Milan. Russia wants them back.

Russia is seeking the immediate return of highly valuable art works currently on loan to Italy, as the repercussions from the invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions impact the world of culture.

The Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg has asked for the return, by the end of this month, of the works loaned for exhibitions at the Palazzo Reale and the Gallerie d'Italia in Milan.

The exhibition Grand Tour: Dream of Italy from Venice to Pompeii, running at the Gallerie d'Italia until 27 March, was organised in collaboration with the Hermitage and contains several pieces from the Russian museum including Canova's Winged Cupid.

Palazzo Reale is currently hosting an exhibition dedicated to the Venetian master, entitled Tiziano e l'immagine della donna nel Cinquecento Veneziano, which includes Young Woman with Feather Hat that the Hermitage wants back.

The show opened in late February and is scheduled to end in June.The Hermitage is also seeking the return of a Picasso from the Fondazione Fendi in Rome, reports Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Picasso's Young Woman, which was painted in 1909 and had never before been on show in Italy, was due to stay on display until 15 May.

"According to the decision of the Russian ministry of culture, all outstanding loans must be returned from abroad to Russia" and "the Hermitage is a state museum that depends on the ministry of culture."

This was stated by the Hermitage director Mikhail Piotrovsy in a letter sent on Monday night to Palazzo Reale director Domenico Piraina and to the president of Skira editore (the publisher that organised the Titian show), Massimo Vitta Zelman.

"The request is to prepare the packaging and shipping. Our transport agent will take care of all the necessary arrangements" - wrote Piotrovsky - "I fully understand that this decision will cause you great displeasure and inconvenience and I hope for your understanding."

Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini, in reply to questions from reporters on Tuesday, said his ministry "has no competence in the matter, they are two exhibitions organised by the municipality of Milan and the Gallerie d'Italia. However it seems clear to me that when an owner asks for the return of their works, they must be returned".

Italian online art newspaper Artribune raises the question: "What will happen now to Italian institutions that have Russian loans on display, such as Palazzo Rovella in Rovigo, which opened the major exhibition on Kandinsky on 26 February with several loans from the Russian State Museum in St. Petersburg?"

There are also major exhibitions of Russian art on loan elsewhere in Europe, with imperial Fabergé eggs on display at the V&A in London and Impressionist masterpieces from Russian collections at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

Russia's move to retrieve art works from Italy comes after Milan's opera house La Scala ended its collaboration with the famed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev after he refused to publicly condemn the invasion of Ukraine by his friend Vladimir Putin.

In recent days Italy has also moved to seize assets, including super yachts, belonging to oligarchs with close ties to the Russian president.

Photo La Repubblica

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76618
Previous article Six Nations Rugby: Italy face Scotland in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine: Italian luxury carmakers Ferrari and Lamborghini stop exports to Russia
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italian luxury carmakers Ferrari and Lamborghini stop exports to Russia

Italy's envoy to Ukraine plays piano as bombs fall
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy's envoy to Ukraine plays piano as bombs fall

Italy: 500 Rome medics sign up to help Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy: 500 Rome medics sign up to help Ukraine

Ukraine: Italy seizes yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy seizes yachts owned by Russian oligarchs

Ukraine: Italian wine merchant bans sale of Russian vodka
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italian wine merchant bans sale of Russian vodka

Italy covid Super Green Pass rules will not apply to Ukrainian refugees
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy covid Super Green Pass rules will not apply to Ukrainian refugees

Rome unveils Train for Ukraine on subway
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Rome unveils Train for Ukraine on subway

Italy offers treatment to Ukrainian children with cancer
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy offers treatment to Ukrainian children with cancer

Ukraine: Rome to stage another candlelight march for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Rome to stage another candlelight march for peace

Ukraine: Pope thanks Poland for opening hearts and homes to refugees
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Pope thanks Poland for opening hearts and homes to refugees

Italy embassy in Ukraine gives refuge to 20 children, babies
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy embassy in Ukraine gives refuge to 20 children, babies

Italy PM hails 'heroic resistance' of Ukraine people
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy PM hails 'heroic resistance' of Ukraine people

Rome residents donate medicine, food, clothes to Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Rome residents donate medicine, food, clothes to Ukraine

Italy ready to send Ukraine weapons and take in refugees
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy ready to send Ukraine weapons and take in refugees

Ukraine: Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Russia
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Russia