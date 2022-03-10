Pope sends cardinals as papal envoys to Ukraine

Cardinals arrive in Ukraine on mission to "serve the people, to help".

Pope Francis has sent two high-ranking Vatican officials – Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski and Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny – as papal envoys to war-ravaged Ukraine.

Cardinal Krajewski, whose role at the Vatican is papal almoner, distributing charity in Rome on behalf of the pope, arrived in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday after stopping on the way to meet refugees and aid workers in Poland.

Known for his hands-on approach, Krajewski has helped by fuelling trucks, at the pope's expense, to ensure humanitarian aid reaches its destinations in Ukraine, reports Vatican News.

Cardinal Czerny, who heads the Vatican dicastery for Integral Human Development, arrived into Berehove, western Ukraine, on Tuesday after stopping first in Hungary where he met the country's deputy prime minister Zsolt Semjén and visited refugee centres at Barabás on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.

Czerny has described the cardinals' joint mission as a "a double response, one of immediate charity and one of long-term integral human development", reiterating the pope's willingness "to do everything possible" for peace.

During the Sunday Angelus on 6 March, when Pope Francis announced the cardinals' mission, he decried the "rivers of blood and tears flowing" in Ukraine, saying: "War is madness, please stop."

After the bombing of a children's hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, the Vatican's secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin told Reuters: "I say bombing a hospital is unacceptable. There are no reasons, there are no motivations, to do this." 

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine: Vatican Radio joins global 'Ode to Peace' broadcast
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Vatican Radio joins global 'Ode to Peace' broadcast

Culture war: Russia wants its art back from Italy
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Culture war: Russia wants its art back from Italy

Ukraine: Italian luxury carmakers Ferrari and Lamborghini stop exports to Russia
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italian luxury carmakers Ferrari and Lamborghini stop exports to Russia

Italy's envoy to Ukraine plays piano as bombs fall
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy's envoy to Ukraine plays piano as bombs fall

Italy: 500 Rome medics sign up to help Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy: 500 Rome medics sign up to help Ukraine

Ukraine: Italy seizes yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy seizes yachts owned by Russian oligarchs

Ukraine: Italian wine merchant bans sale of Russian vodka
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italian wine merchant bans sale of Russian vodka

Italy covid Super Green Pass rules will not apply to Ukrainian refugees
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy covid Super Green Pass rules will not apply to Ukrainian refugees

Rome unveils Train for Ukraine on subway
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Rome unveils Train for Ukraine on subway

Italy offers treatment to Ukrainian children with cancer
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy offers treatment to Ukrainian children with cancer

Ukraine: Rome to stage another candlelight march for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Rome to stage another candlelight march for peace

Ukraine: Pope thanks Poland for opening hearts and homes to refugees
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Pope thanks Poland for opening hearts and homes to refugees

Italy embassy in Ukraine gives refuge to 20 children, babies
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy embassy in Ukraine gives refuge to 20 children, babies

Italy PM hails 'heroic resistance' of Ukraine people
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy PM hails 'heroic resistance' of Ukraine people

Rome residents donate medicine, food, clothes to Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Rome residents donate medicine, food, clothes to Ukraine