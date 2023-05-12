UK embassy to Holy See opens new offices near Vatican

New UK embassy building to reinforce relationship with Holy See.

UK minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, on Thursday opened new offices of the British embassy to the Holy See, together with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's secretary for relations with states.

“These new UK offices, close to the heart of the Vatican, are a powerful and physical reminder of the strength of our relationship with the Holy See, and of our desire to work together even more closely on the global challenges of our time", Docherty said in a statement.

.@ChrisTrott and team BE Holy See were thrilled to welcome HE Archbishop Gallagher of @TerzaLoggia and @LeoDochertyUK officially to inaugurate the new embassy office, close to the Vatican, as we strengthen ties pic.twitter.com/5oZpeJJYtH — UK in Holy See (@UKinHolySee) May 11, 2023

The statement hailed the opening of the new premises close to the Vatican as a milestone in UK-Holy See relations, "reinforcing the importance the UK Government places on its relationship with the Holy See."

The UK and the Holy See celebrated 40 years of full ambassadorial relations in 2022. The UK is represented at the Holy See by Ambassador Chris Trott.

Photo ©Victor Sokolowicz