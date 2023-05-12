15.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 12 May 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UK embassy to Holy See opens new offices near Vatican
News Religion

UK embassy to Holy See opens new offices near Vatican

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

New UK embassy building to reinforce relationship with Holy See.

UK minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, on Thursday opened new offices of the British embassy to the Holy See, together with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's secretary for relations with states.

“These new UK offices, close to the heart of the Vatican, are a powerful and physical reminder of the strength of our relationship with the Holy See, and of our desire to work together even more closely on the global challenges of our time", Docherty said in a statement.

The statement hailed the opening of the new premises close to the Vatican as a milestone in UK-Holy See relations, "reinforcing the importance the UK Government places on its relationship with the Holy See."

The UK and the Holy See celebrated 40 years of full ambassadorial relations in 2022. The UK is represented at the Holy See by Ambassador Chris Trott.

Photo ©Victor Sokolowicz

Paideia 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Religion

Vatican to swear in new Swiss Guards on 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican Secretary of State to attend Coronation of King Charles III

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter in Rome: Via Crucis ceremony at Colosseum on Good Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter 2023: Rome church services in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis set to leave Rome hospital on Saturday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope's health improving, says Vatican, after night in Rome hospital

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis in Rome hospital with respiratory infection

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis orders cardinals to pay rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -