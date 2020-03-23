Two Ducks spotted in Piazza di Spagna Fountain

Two ducks have been spotted in the waters of the Barcaccia fountain in Piazza di Spagna.

In this period of Coronavirus emergency, during which Italians are forced to stay in their homes, cities appear unusually empty and silent.

Even in places that are usually very crowded with citizens and tourists, such as the Spanish Steps in Rome, are now vacant - with the exception of two ducks found swimming in the Barcaccia in Piazza di Spagna.

Also read:

In a deserted Venice the canals become crystal clear

According to the Municipal Police that survey the square, the two birds arrive at night for a late swim and leave early the following morning.

Photo: ANSA