Italy issues further travel restrictions

No longer allowed to move from area of residence.

People living in Italy are no longer allowed to leave the municipality in which they are resident, either by private or public transport, unless for "non-differable and proven reasons of work, or for matters of absolute urgency or health."

The order, issued jointly by the Italy's health and interior ministries, is in effect from today until 3 April.

For full details see health ministry website.
