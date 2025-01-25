'Spazio Accoglienza' for the Fragile and Disabled opens in Rome

Rome Inaugurates "Spazio Accoglienza" for the Fragile and Disabled: A New Beacon of Charity for the 2025 Jubilee

In a heartfelt ceremony led by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the "Spazio Accoglienza" for fragile individuals and those with disabilities was officially blessed and inaugurated in Rome.

The new facility, housed at the Basilica of S. Giovanni Battista dei Fiorentini, stands as a testament to Pope Francis's call for new “cantieri di carità” (charity projects) in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee under the theme "Pilgrims of Hope."

A Place of Care and Dignity

Cardinal Reina, Vicario Generale for the Diocese of Rome, described the space as a true embodiment of Christian charity, emphasizing that serving the suffering is “a privilege, not an obligation.” He praised the volunteers of the Circolo S. Pietro, whose dedication and effort have made this initiative possible.

The Cardinal noted that the facility is not just a place of service but a reflection of solidarity, where “each person is respected and loved as a child of God.”

Niccolò Sacchetti, President of the Circolo S. Pietro, highlighted that the project fulfills a long-standing tradition of inaugurating charitable works for each Jubilee. "This space will not only serve as a sanctuary for those in need during the Jubilee but will hopefully remain a lasting resource for Rome and beyond," Sacchetti stated.

Services and Facilities

A reception area with an information point.

with an information point. A resting room with reclining chairs for relaxation.

with reclining chairs for relaxation. A refreshment area , complete with a microwave, hot beverage dispensers, and snacks.

, complete with a microwave, hot beverage dispensers, and snacks. Entertainment spaces , including a playroom for children with board games, art supplies, and Wi-Fi access.

, including a playroom for children with board games, art supplies, and Wi-Fi access. Fully equipped hygiene facilities with areas for changing clothes.

with areas for changing clothes. Access to the parish church for prayer or Mass.

A Legacy Beyond 2025

The "Spazio Accoglienza" provides a range of services aimed at creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for its visitors. Openthe facility offers:These services are all delivered by volunteers from the Circolo S. Pietro, fostering a family-like atmosphere of care and respect.The "Spazio Accoglienza" aims to serve not just as a temporary project for the Jubilee but as a lasting symbol of hope and solidarity. By catering to pilgrims and those in need, it exemplifies the Pope’s vision of putting “the hearts and the flesh of the poor” at the center of the Church's mission.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit the official website at Spazio Accoglienza CSP.

A Commitment to Charity

This initiative reflects the enduring mission of the Circolo S. Pietro, which has long been at the forefront of charity in Rome. It reminds us all of the blessings that come through selfless service and the power of faith to transform lives.

The inauguration of the "Spazio Accoglienza" is more than just the opening of a facility—it is the launch of a beacon of compassion, set to shine brightly during the 2025 Jubilee and beyond.