Rugby: Italy beat Wales to end 7-year wait for Six Nations win

Azzurri had not won a Six Nations match since 2015.

Italy ended a seven-year wait for a Six Nations victory by beating Wales 22-21 in a a shock win in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

The final result was clinched thanks to a dramatic try by Edoardo Padovani in the 78th minute, converted by Paolo Garbisi, sending Italian fans into delirium.

After the conversion kick, Garbisi threw himself on the ground and burst into tears.

Italy's captain Michele Lamaro described the result as "just unreal" while the Azzurri's new head coach Kieran Crowley told the BBC: “People can't say we've lost 36 in a row now.”

