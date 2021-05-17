Rome's Villa Borghese park hosts open-air art exhibition

An outdoor festival of contemporary art and music in Villa Borghese.

Rome's Villa Borghese park is hosting the second edition of Back to Nature, a free outdoor exhibition project curated by art critic Costantino D'Orazio.

The popular Roman park hosts outdoor installations that reflect on the relationship between humans and nature, on display among the trees until 25 July.

The works on display are by internationally known artists such as Loris Cecchini, Marzia Migliora, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Pietro Ruffo, Tomás Saraceno and Marinella Senatore.

Window & Ladder by Leandro Erlich

Highlights include Leandro Erlich's window in mid-air, reached by a staircase suspended in the void, and the 'Yarn Bombing' with four trees wrapped in bright-coloured knitting (see cover image) by the Accademia Aracne collective.

For full details about the project see Back to Nature website.

