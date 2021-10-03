Rome's Ponte di Ferro bridge goes up in flames

Rome risks traffic chaos after bridge gutted by fire the night before Romans vote for a new mayor.

Rome's Ponte dell'Industria - better known as Ponte di Ferro - was partially destroyed in a massive fire on Saturday night.

The iconic metal bridge, which dates to 1863, went up in flames just before midnight, leading to some external sections of the structure collapsing into the river Tiber.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire which may have originated from makeshift shacks under the 158-year-old bridge, and involved electric and gas pipelines.

There was nobody injured in the fire, whose flames and smoke could be seen from from away - against the dramatic backdrop of the Gazometro - until firefighters managed to get the blaze under control.

Ponte di Ferro on fire. Photo La Repubblica.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reports that in addition to a large amount of rubbish under the bridge, gas cylinders were found, used by homeless people living there.

The fire led to surrounding areas being left without gas, electricity and water last night as Rome risks traffic chaos without the busy link between the Ostiense and Marconi / Portuense districts.

The fire took place on the eve before Rome goes to the polls to elect a new mayor in local elections.

Ponte di Ferro in flames. Photo Fanpage.

Last night the city's outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi arrived at the scene, saying: "It is heartbreaking to see a piece of history reduced to this" adding: "the important thing is that there is nobody injured."

History of Ponte di ferro

The 130m-long bridge was built between 1862 and 1863 by a Belgian company to link the railway line of Civitavecchia to Roma Termini railway station.

The structural work was completed in England, with the bridge moved in sections to Rome where it was mounted.

In 1911, with the opening of the new station of Trastevere, the railway line was moved to the new Ponte S. Paolo, further upstream. Cover photo RomaToday

 

General Info

Address Ponte dell'Industria o di Ferro, Ponte dell'industria, Roma, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Ponte di Ferro bridge goes up in flames

Ponte dell'Industria o di Ferro, Ponte dell'industria, Roma, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75672
Previous article Italy right-wing parties rocked by scandals ahead of local elections

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's president seeks house in Rome
English news in Italy

Italy's president seeks house in Rome

Italy elections: Italian cities vote to elect new mayors
English news in Italy

Italy elections: Italian cities vote to elect new mayors

Italy calls special G20 talks on Afghanistan
English news in Italy

Italy calls special G20 talks on Afghanistan

Italy enters Rome in race to host Expo 2030
English news in Italy

Italy enters Rome in race to host Expo 2030

L'Aquila: Italy PM opens park in memory of earthquake victims
English news in Italy

L'Aquila: Italy PM opens park in memory of earthquake victims

Sapri: Italy sexism row over statue in see-through dress
English news in Italy

Sapri: Italy sexism row over statue in see-through dress

Italy: Ferrero Rocher unveils new chocolate bars
English news in Italy

Italy: Ferrero Rocher unveils new chocolate bars

Prošek: Italy's Prosecco War with Croatia
English news in Italy

Prošek: Italy's Prosecco War with Croatia

Femicide: Outrage in Italy as TV host asks if women at fault
English news in Italy

Femicide: Outrage in Italy as TV host asks if women at fault

Rome wild boar join kids at school gates
English news in Italy

Rome wild boar join kids at school gates

Mario Draghi is the only Italian on TIME 100 list
English news in Italy

Mario Draghi is the only Italian on TIME 100 list

Italian priest faces charges of drug dealing
English news in Italy

Italian priest faces charges of drug dealing