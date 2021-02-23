Rome's Galleria Colonna reopens for private visits

One of Rome's most magnificent palaces reopens with new visiting hours.

Galleria Colonna, temporarily closed to visitors on Saturdays due Italy's covid-19 restrictions, is now open for private visits on request between Monday and Friday.

The palace, which has been the home of the noble Colonna family for eight centuries, contains a stellar private art collection including works by Caracci, Guercino, Pietro di Cortona and Veronese.

There are different tour options and tariffs for the palace which can be accessed from Via della Pilotta 17.

Full information is available on the Galleria Colonna website.

General Info

Address Via della Pilotta, 17, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Rome's Galleria Colonna reopens for private visits

Via della Pilotta, 17, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
