Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Rome's 100 Pittori returns to Via Margutta with homage to Alberto Sordi.

100 Pittori, Rome's historic open-air art event, returns to Via Margutta for its 115th edition from 10-13 June.

The four-day open-air art event will feature more than 1,000 works by over 100 Italian and international artists who will be on hand to meet the public.

The 2021 event is dedicated to Alberto Sordi, the much-loved Roman actor, on the centenary of his birth.

The 100 Pittori art festival was launched the same year that the movie Roman Holiday made Via Margutta famous: 1953.

The tradition began thanks to the spontaneous initiative of Via Margutta's painters, sculptors, poets, musicians and craftspeople who moved in to the street in the aftermath of world war two.

Located near Piazza del Popolo and Via del Babuino, the fashionable Via Margutta is occupied today mainly by upmarket art galleries and antique shops.

For full details see 100 Pittori website.

 

