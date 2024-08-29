33 C
News

Rome wildfire sends smoke and ash over city

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ashes rain down on the centre of Rome.

Four teams of firefighters and three Canadair planes on Thursday battled a large wildfire that broke out around Via Monte Carnevale in the Muratella area to the west of Rome.

The fire sent thick plumes of smoke and ash into the city centre, with several other smaller fires reported in the area.

There were no immediate reports of people injured or damage to properties.

On Wednesday another wildfire in the same area led to the temporary closure of a runway at the nearby Fiumicino airport.

Last week the city urged residents to donate blood to help four first responders who were left flighting for their lives after suffering severe burns while battling a vast wildfire in the eastern suburbs of Torre Spaccata and Cinecittà.

Authorities are currently dismantling illegal campsites at the Monte Mario nature reserve, on a hill in the north of Rome, which was devastated by a major wildfire a month ago.

Photo Corriere della Sera

