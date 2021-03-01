Rome unveils lesbian kiss street art at subway station

Italy's first mural, authorised by public body, of two women kissing.

Rome has unveiled a mural of two women kissing in what is the first lesbian street art to be authorised by a public body in Italy.

The pixel art mural, located outside the Metro B Jonio station in the city's suburbs, was created by street artist Krayon, with the collaboration of Zon Productions agency and the support of the local town hall (Municipio III) authorities.

"Before today no public institution in Italy had ever authorised murals showing a kiss between two women or two men," stated actor Paolo Turano, on behalf of Gay Help Line.

The mural contains the toll-free number 800713713 for the contact centre against homotransphobia which listens and offers support to victims, receiving about 20,000 calls each year.

Turano said that efforts to create the mural date back eight years and that despite "favourable opinions" expressed verbally "there were always bureaucratic problems."

The location of the mural is also symbolic for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It is situated in the Tufello district not far from the plaque in memory of Paolo Seganti (who was killed in a homophobic attack in 2005) to whom the Gay Help Line is dedicated," Turano told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The 15-m wide mural, which will be inaugurated officially at 16.00 on 1 March, can be found at Via Scarpanto 30.

Photo La Repubblica

