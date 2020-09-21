Rome: Tourist fined for washing her feet in fountain

Rome police fine tourist at fountain in Piazza Venezia.

A 26-year-old tourist from the Netherlands has been fined €300 for washing her feet in a fountain at the Altare della Patria in Piazza Venezia, according to local media.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of 20 September at the Fontana del Tirreno, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

"I didn't think it was such a serious thing", the tourist told carabinieri who handed her the €300 fine before ordering her to put her shoes back on and leave the area.

The news coincides with reports of an Irish tourist who was caught carving his initials into the Colosseum over the weekend.

File photo: credit Lineadiretta24