News Culture

Rome reopens Schola Praeconum on Palatine Hill

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Praecones were imperial heralds at the Circus Maximus.

Rome's ancient Schola Praeconum, the seat of the guild of heralds who announced imperial processions and ceremonies at the Circus Maximus, has reopened after a restoration.

Located just off Via dei Cerchi on the southern slopes of the Palatine Hill, opposite the Circus Maximus, the site was built in the third century AD during the Severan dynasty.

The eight-month restoration project is the first of 10 'Caput Mundi' conservation schemes at the Colosseum Archaeological Park to be funded by Italy's Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The project combined archaeology and technological innovation to enhance the visitor experience and safeguard the precious site which was discovered in the 19th century and partially excavated in the 1930s.

Photo credit: Simona Murrone. Parco archeologico del Colosseo.

 

The Schola Praeconum hosts frescoed walls depicting banquet scenes with life-size figures and an extraordinary black and white floor mosaic portraying a procession of heralds carrying the caduceus staff and banners.

The fresco and mosaic can be viewed through a protective glass window, accessed by a ramp.

How to visit

From 3 February 2025, the Schola will be open to visitors on Sundays and Mondays with guided educational tours in both Italian and English.

To access the site, visitors need the Forum Pass SUPER ticket, which can be purchased through the official website of the Colosseum Archaeological Park.

Image: Schola Praeconum mosaic. Photo Wanted in Rome, 30 January 2025.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

