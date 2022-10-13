Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street
Incident occurred in Ostiense area of Rome.
Rome firefighters raced to a street in the Ostiense neighbourhood on Thursday morning after a city rubbish truck burst into flames.
The incident took place on Via Pellegrino Matteucci, near the area's busy train station, at around 09.20.
#Roma #veicoloinfiamme - Via Pellegrino Matteucci
Chiusura temporanea tra Via Ostiese e Via Giacomo Bove ><
Difficoltà di #circolazione nell'area circostante #Luceverde #Lazio pic.twitter.com/tjGK6w3dkH
— Luceverde Roma (@LuceverdeRoma) October 13, 2022
The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze which generated a cloud of thick black smoke and left a foul smell in the area.
There was nobody injured in the incident which resulted in heavy traffic disruption in the Ostiense district.
Photo Astral Infomobilità
General Info
View on Map
Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street
Via Pellegrino Matteucci, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Nursery Teacher Wanted for trilingual school
Southlands British International School, Rome, is seeking to appoint a Biology teacher for an immediate start.
Apartment to rent in Via Bonincontri