Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street

Incident occurred in Ostiense area of Rome.

Rome firefighters raced to a street in the Ostiense neighbourhood on Thursday morning after a city rubbish truck burst into flames.

The incident took place on Via Pellegrino Matteucci, near the area's busy train station, at around 09.20.

The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze which generated a cloud of thick black smoke and left a foul smell in the area.

There was nobody injured in the incident which resulted in heavy traffic disruption in the Ostiense district.

Photo Astral Infomobilità