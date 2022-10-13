Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street

Incident occurred in Ostiense area of Rome.

Rome firefighters raced to a street in the Ostiense neighbourhood on Thursday morning after a city rubbish truck burst into flames.

The incident took place on Via Pellegrino Matteucci, near the area's busy train station, at around 09.20.

The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze which generated a cloud of thick black smoke and left a foul smell in the area. 

There was nobody injured in the incident which resulted in heavy traffic disruption in the Ostiense district.

Photo Astral Infomobilità

 

General Info

Address Via Pellegrino Matteucci, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street

Via Pellegrino Matteucci, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77621
Previous article Canova: Italy marks 200 years since death of neoclassical genius

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro
English news in Italy

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese
English news in Italy

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run
English news in Italy

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level
English news in Italy

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October
English news in Italy

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station
English news in Italy

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona
English news in Italy

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat
English news in Italy

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs
English news in Italy

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls
English news in Italy

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls
English news in Italy

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls

Italy election: a guide to who's who
English news in Italy

Italy election: a guide to who's who

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy
English news in Italy

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found
English news in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found