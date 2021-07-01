Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum

Ancient Roman site had been obscured by hoarding in recent years.

Hadrian's Athenaeum is once again visible to passersby after the city removed the concrete barriers and hoarding that had long obscured the ancient site in Piazza della Madonna di Loreto.

The sunken ruins are now protected with a new fence and the surrounding pavements have been repaved sampietrini cobblestones as part of city works carried out in the Piazza Venezia area.

The news was announced by Rome mayor Virginia Raggi who is seeking re-election later this year.

When the excavation of the 900-seat auditorium was completed in 2013, archaeologists hailed it as the city's most significant discovery since the Roman Forum was unearthed 80 years ago.

The ancient arts complex or Athenaeum, which lies 5.5m underground, dates to 123 AD and its construction is believed to have been funded by Emperor Hadrian, a keen patron of the arts.

It comprises three halls whose 13m-high arched ceilings and terraced marble seating once provided space for Rome's noblemen to listen to poetry and philosophy.

After the fall of the Roman empire, archaeologists believe that the complex was used to smelt ingots and mint coins during the Byzantine era, while from the 16th- to the 19th centuries one of the halls served as a hospital cellar.

An earthquake in 848 AD led to a large part of the structure’s roof collapsing onto the floor of one of the halls, where it still remains.

The archaeologists' discovery follows years of excavations and came about as a result of digging for Metro C, the capital’s third underground line. Photo Virginia Raggi.

General Info

Address Piazza della Madonna di Loreto, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum

Piazza della Madonna di Loreto, Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75088
Previous article Euro 2020: Italy asks for list of England delegation going to Rome match

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael
History

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors
History

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus
History

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy
History

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber
History

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years
History

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack

Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes
History

Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael
History

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael

Tracing the origins and history of Rome's Circus Maximus
History

Tracing the origins and history of Rome's Circus Maximus

Artists inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy
History

Artists inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy

Neanderthal remains discovered in cave south of Rome
History

Neanderthal remains discovered in cave south of Rome

Rome opens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill
History

Rome opens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill

Italy: Marble head of Emperor Augustus unearthed in Molise
History

Italy: Marble head of Emperor Augustus unearthed in Molise

Paris sends Rome missing finger from giant statue of Roman emperor
History

Paris sends Rome missing finger from giant statue of Roman emperor