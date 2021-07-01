Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours

Free guided tours of Rome's Aurelian Walls this summer.

Rome opens up internal stretches of the city's ancient Aurelian Walls for the first time with guided tours at weekends this summer.

The tours will be held in the walkways of sections of the walls along Via Campania, from Porta Pinciana to Via Marche, and on Viale Pretoriano, between Via dei Frentani and Via dei Ramni.

The tours, free of charge, will be held on Saturday and Sunday mornings, between 09.00 and midday, from 3 July until 26 September.

For full details see the Roma Capitale website. Photo Roma Capitale.

