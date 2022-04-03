Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill

Archaeological complex has been closed for more than two years due to Italy's covid restrictions.

The Case Romane del Celio is an underground archaeological site comprising 20 rooms on various levels under the church of SS. Giovanni e Paolo, dating from between the second and fourth century AD.

Located near the Colosseum, the complex reopens to the public on Monday 4 April after being closed for more than two years due to covid restrictions.

According to tradition, the site was the residence of the fourth-century martyrs John and Paul who were buried in their house after being executed.

The complex features the remains of several Roman houses of different periods, including an insula, or apartment block, and a wealthy domus later converted into an early Christian church.

Many of the rooms are decorated with frescoes and the site also includes a state-of-the-art museum room containing Roman amphorae, pots and ancient Roman bricks complete with their imprinted stamps.

The museum, which opened in 2002, is located on Clivo di Scauro, an arched street between the Basilica di S. Gregorio and Villa Celimontana, not far from the Colosseum.

Visiting times

The site is open - from 4 April to 31 October 2022 - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays, and can be visited from 10.00-16.00

The ticket office shuts one hour before closing time. Closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For details see website.

General Info

Address Clivo di Scauro, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Clivo di Scauro, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

