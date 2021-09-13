Rome region to start giving third dose of covid-19 vaccine

Italy's Lazio region to give third jab to transplant patients.

Lazio, the Italian region around Rome, is to start administering the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine in the coming days.

"Lazio starts with the third dose of vaccine" - the region's president Nicola Zingaretti wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening - "From next week we will begin with those who have received a transplant."

The move comes days after health minister Roberto Speranza confirmed that the third jab would be given to Italy's "most frail patients" in September, such as cancer and transplant patients, before deciding to continue with the over-80s, nursing home residents and medical workers.

Last week Italy's coronavirus emergency commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said tthe country is on track to reach its target of having 80 per cent of the population over the age of 12 fully vaccinated by the end of September.

Lazio was set to achieve this target over the weekend, according to regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato, who told news agency ANSA on Wednesday that the region's next goal would be to reach 90 per cent vaccinated.

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.
