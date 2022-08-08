Rome opera house stages film festival under the stars

'Cinema Opera' takes place in Rome for first time.

Rome's opera house, Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, is staging a free festival of opera and dance films in the piazza in front of its base at Teatro Costanzi, from 10 to 13 August.

The open-air event will include the screening of five productions filmed in locations including Galleria Borghese, Palazzo Farnese, the workshop at the Circus Maximus that makes the opera sets, and the empty opera house itself.

The screenings, each night at 20.30 in Piazza Beniamino Gigli, include The Barber of Seville, La Traviata, La bohéme, Il suono della bellezza, and Nuit Romaine.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the opera initiative would "further enrich the already wide and lively cultural offer" devoted to residents and tourists this summer, as Italy approaches the mid-August holiday of Ferragosto.

The opera house superintendent Francesco Giambrone said the event, which comes as the summer opera season concludes at the Baths of Caracalla, was designed for the "many Romans who remain in the city in this period and for the tourists who have come back to animate it."

For full details of the programme see Rome opera house website.

General Info

Address Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome opera house stages film festival under the stars

Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

