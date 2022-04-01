Rome museums open for free on Sunday 3 April

Italy welcomes back Domenica al Museo after two years.

State and city-run museums in Rome will open their doors to tourists and residents for free on Sunday 3 April, for the first time in more than two years.

The popular Domenica al Museo initiative, which opens Italy's state-run museums and archaeological sites for free on the first Sunday of the month, was suspended in March 2020 at the start of the covid pandemic.

However as Italy begins to phase out its covid restrictions, the Free Museum Sunday returns this weekend and will take place in parallel to the capital's free opening of its municipal museums.

This means that practically all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be free to visitors on Sunday, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require advance booking.

As of 1 April Italy's museums, galleries and archaeological sites no longer require a Green Pass certificate, however until 30 April visitors must continue to wear masks.

For details about visiting state museums on 3 April see Italy's ministry of culture website while for information about visiting Rome's municipal museums on Sunday see city website.

Photo credit: silverfox999 / Shutterstock.com.

