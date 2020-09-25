Rome marks 2020 European Heritage Days 

Weekend of special cultural events in Rome for Giornate Europee del Patrimonio.

Italy hosts a nationwide programme of cultural events to mark the 2020 edition of European Heritage Days which is held in Rome and across Europe on the weekend of 26-27 September.

Dedicated to the theme of education, the 2020 edition of the two-day initiative will include a programme of special happenings at many of Rome’s museums, galleries, libraries, cultural academies and archaeological sites, many of which are staying open late on 26 September with a symbolic entry fee of €1.

The sites opening late include the Roman Forum which will be open from 19.15 until 21.45, with last entry at 21.00. There is no booking required, although visitors must follow the usual covid-19 prevention measures, with the entrance and exit in Largo della Salara Vecchia.

Held annually across Europe since 1991, the European Days of Patrimony initiative is designed to emphasise the common cultural heritage shared between Europeans.

For full programme details see Beni Culturali website.