Italy reacted strongly to covid-19 says WHO

World Health Organization praises Italians for response to covid-19.

Italy has been praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its response, by the government and the Italian public, to the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO has released a video on Twitter telling the story of Italy's harrowing experience and its effective and "strong" reaction to the emergency "across all levels".

"Italy was the first Western country to be heavily affected by covid-19. The government & community, across all levels, reacted strongly & turned around the trajectory of the epidemic with a series of science-based measures."

Responding to the video, Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza said: "The road is still long. We keep our feet on the ground. We absolutely must not undermine the sacrifices made so far."

Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.