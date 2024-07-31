36 C
House of Livia reopens on Rome's Palatine Hill

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Casa di Livia reopens with multimedia visit.

The Colosseum Archaeological Park has reopened the House of Livia, a first-century BC domus on Rome's Palatine Hill, after a programme of restoration work.

The ancient residence is attributed to the wife of Emperor Augustus due to the name "Iulia Augusta" engraved on a lead water pipe, on display in the tablinum or reception room, according to a statement from Italy's culture ministry.

The building, excavated in the 19th century, comprises a quandrangular atrium onto which open four rooms with mosaic floors and walls painted with frescoes depicting mythological scenes, dating to around 30 BC.

The visit to the newly-reopened Casa di Livia is enriched with a new multimedia experience which illuminates the rooms in rotation, along with a narrative voice and lightmapping.

The House of Livia can be visited every day except Tuesday, from 09.30 to 17.30, with the Forum Pass SUPER or Full Experience ticket or with the Membership Card.

For full details including visiting information see the Parco archeologico del Colosseo website.

General Info

Address Via di S. Gregorio, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

House of Livia reopens on Rome's Palatine Hill

Via di S. Gregorio, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

