House of Livia reopens on Rome's Palatine Hill

Casa di Livia reopens with multimedia visit.

The Colosseum Archaeological Park has reopened the House of Livia, a first-century BC domus on Rome's Palatine Hill, after a programme of restoration work.

The ancient residence is attributed to the wife of Emperor Augustus due to the name "Iulia Augusta" engraved on a lead water pipe, on display in the tablinum or reception room, according to a statement from Italy's culture ministry.

The building, excavated in the 19th century, comprises a quandrangular atrium onto which open four rooms with mosaic floors and walls painted with frescoes depicting mythological scenes, dating to around 30 BC.

The visit to the newly-reopened Casa di Livia is enriched with a new multimedia experience which illuminates the rooms in rotation, along with a narrative voice and lightmapping.

For full details including visiting information see the Parco archeologico del Colosseo website.