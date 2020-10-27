Rome fines Trevi Fountain protester €1,500

Police wade into Trevi Fountain to drag protester out of the water.

Rome police fined a 24-year-old Venezuelan man €1,500 after he climbed onto the Trevi Fountain and jumped into its waters at lunchtime on 26 October.

Officers waded into the water to arrest the man, an environmentalist, who was protesting the deforestation of the Amazon.

The man has also been barred from returning to the area as Rome authorities check the Baroque monument for possible damage.

In August two tourists, aged 61 and 44, were fined €450 for trying to carve their names on a base of the staircase in front of the fountain.

Photo: Roma Fanpage