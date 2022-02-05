Rome opens city museums for free on 6 February

Municipal museums in Rome are free this Sunday.

Rome's city-run museums are open for free to all visitors - residents and tourists - on Sunday 6 February.

In addition to municipal museums there is free access to the archaeological areas of the Circus Maximus (09.30-16.00, last entry 15.00) and the Imperial Fora (entrance at Trajan's Column 08.30-16.30, last entry 15.30) and the Mausoleum of Augustus (09.00-16.00, last entry 15.00, with booking required.)

The following museums are open for free on Sunday 6 February:

Capitoline Museums, Trajan's Markets - Museum of the Imperial Fora, Ara Pacis, Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma (Palazzo Braschi), Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Gallery of Modern Art (Via Crispi), Museums of Villa Torlonia, Museum of Zoology, Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture.

Also open is the Carlo Bilotti Museum in Villa Borghese, the Napoleonic Museum, Museo Pietro Canonica in Villa Borghese, Museo della Repubblica Romana e della memoria garibaldina, Museo di Casal de' Pazzi, Museo delle Mura and Villa di Massenzio.

The free visits include access to temporary exhibitions with the exception of the Klimt show at Palazzo Braschi and the Torlonia Marbles at the Capitoline Museums.

For full visiting details see Rome's city website.