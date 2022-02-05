Rome opens city museums for free on 6 February

Municipal museums in Rome are free this Sunday.

Rome's city-run museums are open for free to all visitors - residents and tourists - on Sunday 6 February.

In addition to municipal museums there is free access to the archaeological areas of the Circus Maximus (09.30-16.00, last entry 15.00) and the Imperial Fora (entrance at Trajan's Column 08.30-16.30, last entry 15.30) and the Mausoleum of Augustus (09.00-16.00, last entry 15.00, with booking required.)

The following museums are open for free on Sunday 6 February:

Capitoline Museums, Trajan's Markets - Museum of the Imperial Fora, Ara Pacis, Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma (Palazzo Braschi), Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Gallery of Modern Art (Via Crispi), Museums of Villa Torlonia, Museum of Zoology, Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture.

Also open is the Carlo Bilotti Museum in Villa Borghese, the Napoleonic Museum, Museo Pietro Canonica in Villa Borghese, Museo della Repubblica Romana e della memoria garibaldina, Museo di Casal de' Pazzi, Museo delle Mura and Villa di Massenzio.

The free visits include access to temporary exhibitions with the exception of the Klimt show at Palazzo Braschi and the Torlonia Marbles at the Capitoline Museums.

For full visiting details see Rome's city website.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76406
Previous article Italians rank 11 top food crimes against their cuisine

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnevale Romano: the story of Rome's carnival
Culture

Carnevale Romano: the story of Rome's carnival

Italy unveils finalists for Italian Capital of Culture 2024
Culture

Italy unveils finalists for Italian Capital of Culture 2024

Giorni della Merla: Italy's legend of the blackbird and the last three days of January
Culture

Giorni della Merla: Italy's legend of the blackbird and the last three days of January

Italy remembers Ennio Morricone with new film
Culture

Italy remembers Ennio Morricone with new film

Pietro da Cortona: Rome's third Baroque genius
Culture

Pietro da Cortona: Rome's third Baroque genius

Rome extends Torlonia Marbles show until February 2022
Culture

Rome extends Torlonia Marbles show until February 2022

Italy stops McDonald's opening near Baths of Caracalla in Rome
Culture

Italy stops McDonald's opening near Baths of Caracalla in Rome

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini
Culture

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini

La Befana: an Epiphany tradition in Italy
Culture

La Befana: an Epiphany tradition in Italy

Rome city museums free on 2 January
Culture

Rome city museums free on 2 January

In Italy, Orvieto turns St Patrick's Well into Christmas 'Tree of Light'
Culture

In Italy, Orvieto turns St Patrick's Well into Christmas 'Tree of Light'

Rome lights up at Christmas with Nativity paintings
Culture

Rome lights up at Christmas with Nativity paintings

Italy's most magical Christmas traditions
Culture

Italy's most magical Christmas traditions

Fendi restores Temple of Venus and Rome
Culture

Fendi restores Temple of Venus and Rome

Zampognari: Italy Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds
Culture

Zampognari: Italy Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds