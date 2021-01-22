Rome: Ciampino locals help migrant street sweeper return to Nigeria for his mother’s funeral

The moving story of a community rallying together to help a friend in need.

John, from Nigeria, has lived for several years in Ciampino, near Rome, where he makes ends meet by sweeping the streets and helping out with odd jobs here and there.

Polite, kind and always smiling, John is a well-known and much-liked character in the Ciampino area.

So when the local residents heard that John's mother had died, and that John could not afford to return to Nigeria for her funeral, they decided that something must be done to help.

Unbeknownst to John, the owners of Geff Caffè set up a collection to raise enough money to buy John a plane ticket to Nigeria so that he could bid a final farewell to his mother.

The bar's manager Cristian De Filippis placed an earthernware pot on the counter into which the regulars stuffed banknotes.

They donated generously and within four days they had raised the price of a return ticket to Nigeria.

An unsuspecting John was then presented with the pot and was invited to smash it open to reveal his surprise gift.

When a heap of banknotes spilled out of the pot, John was overcome with emotion and broke into tears of joy.

 

General Info

Address Via IV Novembre, 88, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: Ciampino locals help migrant street sweeper return to Nigeria for his mother’s funeral

Via IV Novembre, 88, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73494
Previous article The Pantheon in 10 facts

RELATED ARTICLES

Gifts and kind messages: Rome's Christmas Boxes for strangers
Humanitarian

Gifts and kind messages: Rome's Christmas Boxes for strangers

One woman killed every three days in Italy
Humanitarian

One woman killed every three days in Italy

Rome: UN World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Humanitarian

Rome: UN World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Italian hostages freed in Mali
Humanitarian

Italian hostages freed in Mali

I Love Beirut: Laura Pausini to sing at Colosseum for charity concert
Humanitarian

I Love Beirut: Laura Pausini to sing at Colosseum for charity concert

Italy: Vatican academy defends Black Jesus tweet
Humanitarian

Italy: Vatican academy defends Black Jesus tweet

Italy: Migrant woman with covid-19 gives birth in helicopter
Humanitarian

Italy: Migrant woman with covid-19 gives birth in helicopter

Banksy funds rescue boat to save refugees in Mediterranean
Humanitarian

Banksy funds rescue boat to save refugees in Mediterranean

Italy: Salvini to face new trial over migrant ship blockade
Humanitarian

Italy: Salvini to face new trial over migrant ship blockade

Rome: FAO lights up with colours of Italian flag
Humanitarian

Rome: FAO lights up with colours of Italian flag

Rome remembers the horrors of the Holocaust
Humanitarian

Rome remembers the horrors of the Holocaust

Rome honours victims of the Holocaust
Humanitarian

Rome honours victims of the Holocaust

Rome remembers 37,000 refugees who died on way to Europe
Humanitarian

Rome remembers 37,000 refugees who died on way to Europe

Babingtons for Darjeeling: charity auction at historic English tea room in Rome
Humanitarian

Babingtons for Darjeeling: charity auction at historic English tea room in Rome

Rome opens first pharmacy for homeless
Humanitarian

Rome opens first pharmacy for homeless