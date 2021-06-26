Rome celebrates Gay Pride amid debate over Zan anti-homophobia bill

Rome Pride 2021 takes place from Piazza Vittorio to Piazza della Repubblica.

Roma Pride will be held in the Italian capital on Saturday 26 June, without the usual extravagant floats associated with the event, due to Italy's covid-19 restrictions.

"We will parade with our bodies, with all the pride and enthusiasm that accompanies us to Piazza della Repubblica," reads the social media presentation for Rome Pride 2021 which starts in Piazza Vittorio at 17.00 today.

"We take to the streets to reaffirm our identities, to remind civil society and politicians that the path towards emancipation and equal rights cannot be stopped," said RomaPride spokesperson Claudio Mazzella on the official website.

This year's Roma Pride takes place against the backdrop of the contentious Zan anti-homophobia bill which is currently the cause of a heated debate in Italy.

The 'Zan bill' - named after politician and LGBTQ activist Alessandro Zan - seeks to punish acts of discrimination and incitement to violence against gay, lesbian, transgender and disabled people, as well as making misogyny a hate crime.

Those attending Roma Pride 2021 are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing as much as possible. For details see website or Facebook page. Photo Roma Pride