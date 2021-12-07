Rome bar shut after owner, staff caught without Italy Green Pass

Italy police carry out Green Pass checks on public transport commuters.

A bar in Rome has been closed for five days after police discovered that the owner and her staff did not have a covid Green Pass.

In addition to the five-day closure, the 29-year-old Italian bar owner and the employees, 32 and 19, were each fined for not having the Green Pass certificate, which is required in all workplaces in Italy.

The discovery by the carabinieri occurred on Monday at a tavola calda bar in the Tiburtino suburb, as part of checks for compliance with anti-covid regulations, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Police in Italy have stepped up controls as the government tightens its rules relating to the Green Pass, which proves the holder has been vaccinated against covid, recovered within the last six months or tested negative in the last couple of days.

The Green Pass is now required for all forms of local public transport in Italy, until at least 15 January, with police in Rome handing out €400 fines to commuters caught without the certificate, which comes in digital and paper formats.

The move comes as Italy introduced the Super Green Pass , which only applies to those who have been vaccinated or recovered from covid, on 6 December.

This means that unvaccinated people in Italy are now unable to access indoor restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, concerts, night clubs or sports stadiums.

For information on the Green Pass - in Italian - see the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: RomaToday