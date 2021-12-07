Rome bar shut after owner, staff caught without Italy Green Pass
Italy police carry out Green Pass checks on public transport commuters.
Police in Italy have stepped up controls as the government tightens its rules relating to the Green Pass, which proves the holder has been vaccinated against covid, recovered within the last six months or tested negative in the last couple of days.
The Green Pass is now required for all forms of local public transport in Italy, until at least 15 January, with police in Rome handing out €400 fines to commuters caught without the certificate, which comes in digital and paper formats.
For information on the Green Pass - in Italian - see the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.
Photo credit: RomaToday