Rome: AS Roma goalkeeper tests positive for covid-19

Antonio Mirante broke the news on Instagram.

AS Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante revealed on social media today that he has tested positive for covid-19.

“Hi everyone, as some of you know, unfortunately I tested positive for covid-19,” the 37 year-old stated on Instagram.

“I want to let you know that I’m fine, I have no symptoms such as a fever or a cough. I also want you to know that I’m in isolation and I hope to recover as soon as possible and begin the first part of training with my teammates. Thank you for all of the messages I have received, a hug to you all”.

The news comes one day after AS Roma announced that two players from the club's Primavera youth set-up also tested positive for the coronavirus.

