Images of crowd without masks at Rome water park go viral

Zoomarine defends its covid-19 protocols after images go viral.

Photographs showing a large crowd at an aquatic park south of Rome have gone viral on social media and raised questions about whether the complex violated covid-19 protocols.

The images, which show adults and children sitting in close proximity and without masks, were taken at Zoomarine, near Pomezia, on 17 August.

The photographs were shared subsequently on Facebook by the EARTH association which claimed there was "no compliance" with anti-contagion measures and "no controls" to avoid crowds at the amusement park.

The stance of the association, as articulated by its president Valentina Coppola, was clear in the post:

"We don't like Zoomarine's shows that involve the use of dolphins and penguins but as long as they operate within the laws (which must certainly be changed) we have nothing to complain about, now the photos we received confirm our conviction that those who do not respect health are indifferent to the health of both humans and animals."

Zoomarine has defended itself against the claims, stating that its protocols were "approved by the health authorities," according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.