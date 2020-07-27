Romaeuropa Festival returns to Rome in 2020

2020 edition of Romaeuropa Festival will be staged in full respect of Italy's covid-19 safety precautions.

The 35th edition of Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival will stage its 2020 programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music and technology from 18 September until 15 November.

This year there will be 62 events taking place in 14 venues across the city, from MAXXI to Villa Medici, all held in full respect of Italy's coronavirus safety precautions.

Highlights this year include the opening show Dialogue by German choreographer Sacha Waltz (created specially for the occasion); musical-theatrical performances by Italian actor Ascanio Celestini alongside the Parco della Musica Contemporanea Ensemble; and a series of Table Top Shakespeare shows by Forced Entertainment.

Under the artistic direction of Fabrizio Grifasi, the festival continues to attract some of the most important names from the world of contemporary arts, with 70 per cent of this year's line-up coming to Romaeuropa for the first time.

For full details, including programme and tickets, see Romaeuropa Festival website.