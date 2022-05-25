Roma vs Feyenoord: Rome mayor lifts public transport ban

Buses and trams had been due to stop operating on night of Roma-Feyenoord final.

Rome's buses, trams and subways will run as normal on Wednesday night after the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri reversed a public transport ban coinciding with the AS Roma-Feyenoord final in Albania.

The public order plans, announced on Monday by Rome security chiefs, would have stopped city buses and trams from running between 22.00 on Wednesday until 03.00 that night.

The transport ban faced widespread criticism and ridicule on social media, with many Romans asking why such excessive measures were being taken for a match that was being played in another country.

Gualtieri's last-minute decision to revoke the order came hours before the highly-anticipated UEFA Conference League final kicks off in Tirana's National Arena at 21.00.

Meanwhile in Rome tens of thousands of Giallorossi fans are expected to watch the game live on giant screens in the capital's Olympic Stadium.

Photo bestino / Shutterstock.com.

