Record number of new covid-19 cases in Italy

205 deaths attributed to covid-19 have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases is still rising, 24,991, and an extra 24,000 swabs were taken compared to yesterday. This is what emerges from the Civil Protection bulletin.

There have never been so many new cases of coronavirus reported in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic, states the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin.

The total number of positive cases in Italy has reached 589,766 units with a recorded number of swabs performed, 198,952.

In the last 24 hours, 205 have people died. Yesterday 221 deaths had been registered, two days ago 141. This brings the total number of covid-19 victims in the country to 37,905.

The number of people currently positive in Italy is 276,457. Of these, 14,981 are hospitalised with symptoms (yesterday there were 13,955), 1,536 are in intensive care (yesterday there were 1,411) and 259,940 are in isolation at home.

The regions most affected by the pandemic in the last 24 hours are Lombardy, with 7,558 new cases, Piedmont, 2,827, and Campania, 2,427.