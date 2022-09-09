Queen Elizabeth II: British embassy in Rome opens book of condolences

Books of condolences at British embassy in Rome, British Consulate General in Milan, and All Saints' Anglican church in Rome.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the British embassy to Italy has opened a book of condolences to the public at the building's gates on Via XX Settembre in Rome.

The public can sign the book until 17.00 on Friday 9 September and from 10.00 to 17.00 from Saturday 10 September until Sunday 18 September.

The book is placed at the ceremonial gate of the embassy building. It is also possible to bring flowers but the embassy has asked people not to bring large or bulky items. Visitors will be subject to security checks, the embassy said.

The British Consulate General offices in Milan have also opened a book of condolences to the public, from 10.00 to 17.00 Monday to Friday, at Via S. Paolo 7.

All Saints' Anglican church, on Via del Babuino 153 in Rome's historic centre, will be open on Friday and Saturday from 08.30 to 18.00 for those who would like to drop by, say a prayer, light a candle or sign the book of condolences. Prayers will be said at noon on Saturday.
