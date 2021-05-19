Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes

Six fragments of ancient Roman frescoes dating from the first century AD are returned to Pompeii villas.

Pompeii's archaeological park has welcomed the return of six fresco fragments stolen from the ruins of ancient Roman villas, recovered thanks to an investigation by the Italian carabinieri unit tasked with cultural heritage protection.

Three of the fragments were stolen, probably in the 1970s, from the Villa Arianna and Villa S. Marco in Stabiae, an ancient city located about four km south-west of Pompeii.

The looted artefacts were then exported illegally and purchased in the 1990s by American, British and Swiss antique dealers, according to the press release from the archaeological park.

The fresco panels feature a dancing female figure carrying a tray, a flute-playing cherub, and a woman's face.

Pompeii welcomes back looted frescoes. Photo Pompeii Sites.

The three other fresco pieces retrieved by police had been removed from the suburban villa of Civita Giuliana, north of the main Pompeii site, where last year archaeologists unearthed the bodies of two men who perished in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

More recently Civita Giuliana made international headlines following the discovery of an almost intact four-wheeled processional carriage, buried for almost 2,000 years.

The seizure of the precious stolen frescoes followed an investigation by the carabinieri culture squad aimed at combating the illicit international trafficking of Italy's archaeological heritage.

In 2012 police found the three fresco panels, "ready to be exported abroad," after discovering a hole hidden by metal sheets, earth and crops, leading to an underground clandestine dig.

The excavation project at Civita Giuliana began in 2017 in a bid to end the pillaging of cultural heritage by tomb raiders who had dug an illegal network of tunnels in the area, according to the Pompeii archaeological park.

Cover photo Il Giorno

General Info

Address Via Plinio, 26, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy

View on Map

Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes

Via Plinio, 26, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74685
Previous article Rome bus ticket inspectors get back on board

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael
History

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael

Tracing the origins and history of Rome's Circus Maximus
History

Tracing the origins and history of Rome's Circus Maximus

Artists inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy
History

Artists inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy

Neanderthal remains discovered in cave south of Rome
History

Neanderthal remains discovered in cave south of Rome

Rome opens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill
History

Rome opens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill

Italy: Marble head of Emperor Augustus unearthed in Molise
History

Italy: Marble head of Emperor Augustus unearthed in Molise

Paris sends Rome missing finger from giant statue of Roman emperor
History

Paris sends Rome missing finger from giant statue of Roman emperor

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome
History

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?
History

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?

Happy birthday to Rome: Eternal City celebrates 2,774 years today
History

Happy birthday to Rome: Eternal City celebrates 2,774 years today

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday
History

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday

Natale di Roma: the legends and traditions behind Rome's birthday
History

Natale di Roma: the legends and traditions behind Rome's birthday

How the Nazis helped Mussolini to escape from Campo Imperatore
History

How the Nazis helped Mussolini to escape from Campo Imperatore

Rome celebrates 2,774th birthday in 2021
History

Rome celebrates 2,774th birthday in 2021

Rome remembers Nazi deportation in Quadraro
History

Rome remembers Nazi deportation in Quadraro