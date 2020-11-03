Number of casualties in Italy due to covid-19 touches May levels

According to the Italian Civil Protection website the new coronavirus infections registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 28,244 whilst yesterday they were 22,253.

The increase in the number of victims, on the other hand, is more significative, 353 in the last 24 hours (yesterday 233), never so many since the beginning of May earlier this year.

Also read: Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00

In total, 759,829 people have been infected in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic, with 39,412 victims.

The current number of positive cases has exceed 400,000 and has now reached 418,142 cases (+21,630 compared to yesterday). The number of healed and discharged patients is 302,275 (+6,258).

6,804 new infections have been registered in Lombardy in the last 24 hours, 3,169 in Piedmont and 2,971 in Campania.
