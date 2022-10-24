Novembrata: Rome's unseasonably warm weather to last until November
2022 is Italy's hottest year in 222 years.The Ottobrata Romana, a term used to describe Rome's balmy Indian Summer weather that traditionally occurs in October, is set to continue into the month of November for the first time.
The unseasonably warm spell, christened "Novembrata" by the Italian weather forecast site IlMeteo.it, is spurred by the latest anticyclone from Africa, bringing with it weather more typical to June.
When October feels like spring #Rome pic.twitter.com/2apYlOtcGbThe warm temperatures - set to peak at 27 degrees in the days leading up to Halloween - also means an extended season for mosquitoes.
— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 18, 2022
2022 is Italy's hottest and driest year since records began in 1800, according to the National Research Council's Institute of Atmosphere and Climate Science.
Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com
