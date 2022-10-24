Novembrata: Rome's unseasonably warm weather to last until November

2022 is Italy's hottest year in 222 years.

The Ottobrata Romana, a term used to describe Rome's balmy Indian Summer weather that traditionally occurs in October, is set to continue into the month of November for the first time.

The unseasonably warm spell, christened "Novembrata" by the Italian weather forecast site IlMeteo.it, is spurred by the latest anticyclone from Africa, bringing with it weather more typical to June.

The warm temperatures - set to peak at 27 degrees in the days leading up to Halloween - also means an extended season for mosquitoes.

2022 is Italy's hottest and driest year since records began in 1800, according to the National Research Council's Institute of Atmosphere and Climate Science.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77640
Previous article Giorgia Meloni sworn in as leader of Italy's new right-wing government

RELATED ARTICLES

Giorgia Meloni sworn in as leader of Italy's new right-wing government
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni sworn in as leader of Italy's new right-wing government

Giorgia Meloni to become Italy's first woman prime minister
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni to become Italy's first woman prime minister

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983
English news in Italy

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983

Italy's ambassador in UK hits back at Economist over Britaly cover
English news in Italy

Italy's ambassador in UK hits back at Economist over Britaly cover

Italy's Berlusconi sparks new crisis over Putin ties
English news in Italy

Italy's Berlusconi sparks new crisis over Putin ties

Italy: University of Cagliari lecture hall collapses
English news in Italy

Italy: University of Cagliari lecture hall collapses

Italy cancel culture debate after ministry removes Mussolini photo
English news in Italy

Italy cancel culture debate after ministry removes Mussolini photo

Naples cemetery wall collapse leaves coffins hanging in air
English news in Italy

Naples cemetery wall collapse leaves coffins hanging in air

Italy volleyball star Paola Egonu takes time out over racism
English news in Italy

Italy volleyball star Paola Egonu takes time out over racism

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 79 years ago
English news in Italy

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 79 years ago

Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street
English news in Italy

Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro
English news in Italy

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese
English news in Italy

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run
English news in Italy

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run