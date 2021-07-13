Michelangelo's lost bridge to float over Rome

Rome will host a temporary installation in homage to Michelangelo's bridge that was never built.

Michelangelo Buonarroti's dream of a bridge linking Palazzo Farnese with Villa Farnesina will finally be realised thanks to a project by French artist Olivier Grossetête.

Made from cardboard, the 'Ponte Farnese' will be suspended over Rome's Tiber with three large hot air balloons, connecting the French embassy to Italy with Villa Farnesina on the other side of the river in Trastevere.

Michelangelo's never-built bridge comes to life after 500 years

The 18-metre long "flying bridge" - built with the help of hundreds of volunteers, including children and students - has been organised by the French embassy together with the Institut Français Italia, with the support of the Webuild group and in collaboration with Villa Farnesina-Accademia dei Lincei.

The installation, known officially as Ponte fra le Epoche, will be inaugurated on the evening of 13 July, on the eve of Bastille Day, France's national holiday.

Organisers describe the initiative as "an ephemeral homage where modernity and timeless beauty meet," with WeBuild hailing the project as "a symbol of hope."

Olivier Grossetête's design for the floating bridge

The bridge will be raised over the stretch of the river Tiber near Ponte Sisto, where it will remain suspended from a height of 18 meters until 18 July before being taken down and recycled.

Brief history of Michelangelo's plan for Ponte Farnese

In the 16th century Michelangelo was commissioned by Pope Paul III Farnese to create a link between Palazzo Farnese and the gardens that the family owned on the opposite bank of the Tiber, home to Villa Farnesina, today the base of the Accademia dei Lincei.

Arco dei Farnesi on Via Giulia, all that exists of Michelangelo's grand plan.

The Ponte Farnese was never completed however and only got as far as its initial phase, still visible today as the 'Arco dei Farnesi' on Via Giulia.

After Michelangelo died, the architectural project was entrusted to Vignola and Giacomo della Porta.

However the construction involved an enormous expense and, with the Farnese funds drying up, it was eventually decided to abandon the dream.

For 500 years Michelangelo's project has remained an ambition on paper, until now, when Romans will have the chance - for a few days - to imagine what the bridge would have looked like.

Cover image courtesy WeBuild

General Info

Address Piazza Farnese, 67, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Michelangelo's lost bridge to float over Rome

Piazza Farnese, 67, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75157
Previous article How sport and music have put a smile back on Italy's face

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome renames Auditorium after Ennio Morricone
Culture

Rome renames Auditorium after Ennio Morricone

Tea on terrace over Rome's Spanish Steps to celebrate Keats and Shelley
Culture

Tea on terrace over Rome's Spanish Steps to celebrate Keats and Shelley

Italy celebrates Night of Museums
Culture

Italy celebrates Night of Museums

Rome stages Shakespeare festival at Globe Theatre in Villa Borghese
Culture

Rome stages Shakespeare festival at Globe Theatre in Villa Borghese

Must see exhibitions this summer in Italy
Culture

Must see exhibitions this summer in Italy

Rome extends Torlonia Marbles show until 2022
Culture

Rome extends Torlonia Marbles show until 2022

Rome dead pig sculpture sparks outcry
Culture

Rome dead pig sculpture sparks outcry

Ancient Rome light shows by night at the Forum of Augustus
Culture

Ancient Rome light shows by night at the Forum of Augustus

World of colour: Rome opens Futurist home of Giacomo Balla
Culture

World of colour: Rome opens Futurist home of Giacomo Balla

James Joyce in Rome
Articles

James Joyce in Rome

Rome opens summer opera season in Circus Maximus
Culture

Rome opens summer opera season in Circus Maximus

Rome to stage Dante Festival in Roman Forum this summer
Culture

Rome to stage Dante Festival in Roman Forum this summer

Rome Opera House orchestra and dancers perform in Galleria Borghese
Culture

Rome Opera House orchestra and dancers perform in Galleria Borghese

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta
Culture

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Rome renames Globe Theatre after Gigi Proietti ahead of 2021 Shakespeare festival
Culture

Rome renames Globe Theatre after Gigi Proietti ahead of 2021 Shakespeare festival