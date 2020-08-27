Matt Dillon guest at Rome's first floating cinema

American actor to join international jury at 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Matt Dillon will be a special guest at Rome's Floating Theatre, in the EUR district of the capital, at 23.00 on Thursday 27 August.

The appearance of the American actor follows the recent launch of Rome's first floating cinema, inaugurated by veteran US director Oliver Stone on 24 August.

Dillon, who has joined the international jury of the 77th Venice Film Festival, will meet the public and introduce the screening of his directorial debut City of Ghosts tonight.

The TimVision Floating Theatre will be hosted on the laghetto until 24 September, with seating for 150 spectators and entry from Via Africa.

For ticket details see Floating Theatre website. Photo credit: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Passeggiata del Giappone, 00144 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Matt Dillon guest at Rome's first floating cinema

Passeggiata del Giappone, 00144 Roma RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well.
71665
