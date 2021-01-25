Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte to resign

Conte will hand in his resignation tomorrow.

Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte will offer his resignation to the president tomorrow, Tuesday 26 January, his office said tonight.

Conte has convened his cabinet at 09.00, during which he will inform his ministers of his intention to resign.

From there he will go to the Quirinale to see President Sergio Mattarella, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Conte is hoping that Mattarella will give him a mandate to form a stronger government, according to senior government sources, after the premier lost his majority last week.

The government was plunged into crisis after the centrist Italia Viva (IV)  party led by former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew from the nation’s ruling coalition, leaving Conte without a parliamentary majority.

Since then Conte has focused on trying to entice centrist and independent senators to the government’s ranks to broaden his majority.

However he has had little success and has come under increasing pressure from within his coalition.

The political turmoil comes as Italy is grappling to contain a covid-19 pandemic amid the worst economic recession since world war two.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73537
Previous article ITsART: Italy's 'Netflix of Italian Culture' has a name

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden
Politics

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin
Politics

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government
Politics

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington
Politics

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win
Politics

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win

Covid-19: Italy declares 5 new orange zones
Politics

Covid-19: Italy declares 5 new orange zones

US election 2020: Italy reacts to Biden win
Politics

US election 2020: Italy reacts to Biden win

Carlo Calenda enters race for Rome mayor
Politics

Carlo Calenda enters race for Rome mayor

UK Ambassador Jill Morris talks to Wanted in Rome about Brexit
Politics

UK Ambassador Jill Morris talks to Wanted in Rome about Brexit

Italy: Meet the 20-year-old who wants to be Mayor of Rome
Politics

Italy: Meet the 20-year-old who wants to be Mayor of Rome

Mike Pompeo travels to Italy for talks
Politics

Mike Pompeo travels to Italy for talks

Italy votes for stability

Italy votes for stability

Virginia Raggi to seek second term as Rome mayor
Politics

Virginia Raggi to seek second term as Rome mayor

Brexit: UK Government launches public information campaign
Politics

Brexit: UK Government launches public information campaign

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy announces his political program for Italy's future
Politics

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy announces his political program for Italy's future