Museums in Italy open for free on Sunday 2 October

Rome's state and city-run museums free on first Sunday of the month.

State museums and archaeological sites in Rome and across Italy will be open for free on Sunday 2 October as part of the Domenica al Museo initiative.

The nationwide free entry scheme is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's city-run museums.

This means that almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free this Sunday, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require advance booking.

There is free access to the archaeological areas of the Circus Maximus (09.30-19.00, last entry 18.00) and the Imperial Fora (entrance at Trajan's Column 09.00-18.30, last entry 17.30).

The initiative also provides free access to temporary exhibitions currently underway in Rome's museums, with the exception of the Lucio Dalla show at the Ara Pacis.

The Italian culture ministry encourages the wearing of masks when visiting museums however it is not obligatory. Tourists in Rome should note that the Vatican Museums are closed on Sundays.

For details of Italy's state museums free this Sunday see culture ministry website.

Photo credit: Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com.