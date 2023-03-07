Two pilots killed in military plane crash in Italy

Military aircraft collide in air near Rome.

Two pilots were killed when the military planes they were flying collided over Guidonia Montecelio, about 35 km north-east of Rome, at midday on Tuesday 7 March.

One of the light aircraft crashed to the ground in a field at the Guidonia air base, the other crashed into a parked car on a street in Colfiorito, a nearby urban area. There were no other people injured.

#Incidente aereo: oggi vicino Guidonia (RM) 2 U-208 del 60° Stormo sono precipitati durante una missione addestrativa.

Per cause ancora non note sarebbero entrati in collisione precipitando.

I 2 piloti purtroppo sono deceduti nell'impatto.

Non ci sarebbero altre persone coinvolte pic.twitter.com/oyIYhUh3Qg — Aeronautica Militare (@ItalianAirForce) March 7, 2023

Witnesses told local media that there were four light aircraft flying in formation when two of the planes collided with each other.

La morte dei due piloti dell’Aeronautica Militare, scomparsi nell’incidente aereo avvenuto a Guidonia, ci riempie di dolore. A nome del Governo esprimo profonde condoglianze e vicinanza alle famiglie, ai colleghi e all’Aeronautica Militare. A loro vanno le nostre preghiere. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) March 7, 2023

On behalf of the Italian government, prime minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the two pilots and to the entire air force.