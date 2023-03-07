14.7 C
Tue, 07 March 2023
Two pilots killed in military plane crash in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Military aircraft collide in air near Rome.

Two pilots were killed when the military planes they were flying collided over Guidonia Montecelio, about 35 km north-east of Rome, at midday on Tuesday 7 March.

One of the light aircraft crashed to the ground in a field at the Guidonia air base, the other crashed into a parked car on a street in Colfiorito, a nearby urban area. There were no other people injured.

Witnesses told local media that there were four light aircraft flying in formation when two of the planes collided with each other.

On behalf of the Italian government, prime minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the two pilots and to the entire air force.

 

