Italy to offer covid vaccine booster to over-18s from 1 December

Covid booster is currently available in Italy to those aged over 40.

Italy is to offer the third covid vaccine dose, or booster shot, to everyone aged over 18 from 1 December, the health minister Roberto Speranza announced on Wednesday evening.

“We have an advantage, also due to the brave choices made in previous months” - said Speranza - “and we want to try to keep it by staying ahead of the virus.”

The booster dose is currently available in Italy to the over-40s or to frailer individuals such as cancer patients and transplant recipients.

Speranza was speaking during the unveiling of Italy's new 'Super Green Pass' which excludes the unvaccinated from accessing a range of social, cultural and sporting activities.

As part of the new decree, the covid vaccine will become obligatory for the country's teachers, police officers and military, with effect from 15 December.

Speranza also announced on Wednesday that the government intends to expand its covid vaccination campaign to children aged 5-11, once this is approved formally by the Italian medicines agency AIFA.

On Thursday the EU medicines regulator EMA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine for the 5-11 age group, paving the way for vaccines to be given to millions of children in Europe as a new wave of covid infections sweeps across the continent.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76035
Previous article Rome street art highlights violence against women in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy allows covid booster vaccine after 5 months
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy allows covid booster vaccine after 5 months

Italy Green Pass protesters attack journalist and bar staff at Rome rally
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protesters attack journalist and bar staff at Rome rally

Italy: Sicily orders masks to be worn outdoors
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Sicily orders masks to be worn outdoors

Italy's bishops slam No Vax and No Green Pass protests
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's bishops slam No Vax and No Green Pass protests

Italy passenger with no covid Green Pass holds up high-speed train
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy passenger with no covid Green Pass holds up high-speed train

Italy regions ask for covid restrictions to apply only to No Vax
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy regions ask for covid restrictions to apply only to No Vax

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on public transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on public transport

Robert F. Kennedy Jr slams Italy's Green Pass at Milan rally
Coronavirus in Italy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr slams Italy's Green Pass at Milan rally

Italy offers covid-19 vaccine booster to over 40s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy offers covid-19 vaccine booster to over 40s

Italy bans covid Green Pass protests from city centres
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy bans covid Green Pass protests from city centres

Italy clamps down on Green Pass protests
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy clamps down on Green Pass protests

Italy police bust fake Green Pass ring led by teenage mastermind
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police bust fake Green Pass ring led by teenage mastermind

Green Pass: All you need to know about Italy's digital covid cert
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: All you need to know about Italy's digital covid cert

Italy No Green Pass protests in Trieste and Milan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy No Green Pass protests in Trieste and Milan

ReiThera: Bill Gates funds Made in Italy covid vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

ReiThera: Bill Gates funds Made in Italy covid vaccine