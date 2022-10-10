Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level

No reports of casualties or damage from eruption.

Italian civil protection authorities have issued a level orange warning after the volcano on the island of Stromboli erupted on Sunday, sending lava cascading into the sea.

The alert was raised from yellow to orange due to the "enhanced imbalance" of the volcano, with people on the tiny island near Sicily advised to stay indoors and keep away from windows and glass doors.

Italy’s #Stromboli volcano erupts, lava flows into the sea pic.twitter.com/VSVtuqXIIY — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 9, 2022

The eruption of the volcano, one of the most active on the planet, was registered on Sunday morning by Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

A partial collapse of the crater terrace was followed by major flows of lava stretching to the sea and enormous plumes of smoke.

Part of the seven-island Aeolian archipelago off the northern tip of Sicily, Stromboli's volcano has been erupting almost continuously for the past 90 years.

In 2002 a huge explosion on Stromboli caused a tidal wave after magma collided into the sea, and in 2019 a tourist died in a powerful eruption that covered the island in ash.

Immortalised in the 1950 film by Roberto Rossellini, Stromboli has a population of around 500 people.

Photo Gianluca Giuffré - Il Giornale di Lipari