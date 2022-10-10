Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level

No reports of casualties or damage from eruption.

Italian civil protection authorities have issued a level orange warning after the volcano on the island of Stromboli erupted on Sunday, sending lava cascading into the sea.

The alert was raised from yellow to orange due to the "enhanced imbalance" of the volcano, with people on the tiny island near Sicily advised to stay indoors and keep away from windows and glass doors.

The eruption of the volcano, one of the most active on the planet, was registered on Sunday morning by Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

A partial collapse of the crater terrace was followed by major flows of lava stretching to the sea and enormous plumes of smoke.

Part of the seven-island Aeolian archipelago off the northern tip of Sicily, Stromboli's volcano has been erupting almost continuously for the past 90 years.

In 2002 a huge explosion on Stromboli caused a tidal wave after magma collided into the sea, and in 2019 a tourist died in a powerful eruption that covered the island in ash.

Immortalised in the 1950 film by Roberto Rossellini, Stromboli has a population of around 500 people.

Photo Gianluca Giuffré - Il Giornale di Lipari

General Info

Address Stromboli, Italy

View on Map

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level

Stromboli, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run
English news in Italy

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October
English news in Italy

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station
English news in Italy

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona
English news in Italy

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat
English news in Italy

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs
English news in Italy

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls
English news in Italy

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls
English news in Italy

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls

Italy election: a guide to who's who
English news in Italy

Italy election: a guide to who's who

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy
English news in Italy

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found
English news in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine
English news in Italy

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine

Rome's Globe Theatre stairs collapses after school show, students injured
English news in Italy

Rome's Globe Theatre stairs collapses after school show, students injured

Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno
English news in Italy

Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno

Italy election: Meloni is 'the most dangerous woman in Europe' says Stern magazine
English news in Italy

Italy election: Meloni is 'the most dangerous woman in Europe' says Stern magazine